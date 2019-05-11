Tortellini alla Fini

Rating: Unrated

This is my own version of tortellini alla fini. Rich Alfredo sauce with ham, peas, and tortellini. It is yum-yum goodness!

By Ceci Rey

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in tortellini and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, about 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cream and stir frequently until heated through. Season with nutmeg and pepper. Slowly mix in Parmesan cheese, stirring constantly, and allow to thicken. Mix in ham and peas.

  • Drain cooked tortellini and return to the pot. Pour sauce over tortellini and toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
699 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 50.6g; cholesterol 173.9mg; sodium 1225.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

n2zzy6dqkn
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2021
I loved how easy it was to make! My kids loved it! I used only 2 cups of Parmesan, because I wanted it creamier Read More
plates4u
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2021
This recipe is very good. Made half of it for 3 people and we still had leftovers! Will make it again. Read More
