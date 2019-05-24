Chicken and Tortellini Pesto Skillet

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious chicken and tortellini pesto dinner that needs only one pan to create.

By My Hot Southern Mess

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Saute until chicken is cooked through and has browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and transfer to a bowl; cover to keep warm. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Deglaze pan with chicken broth over medium heat, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in pesto and heavy cream. Cook until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Mix in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and stir until melted. Add in spinach and tomatoes. Cook until spinach begins to wilt, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add tortellini and cooked chicken and continue cooking until bubbly and hot, 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
634 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 34.5g; cholesterol 143.4mg; sodium 834.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Harry Martin
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
Great recipe that my partner said he would order in a restaurant! I looked at similarly titled recipes here and none had the ease of ingredients and preparation for such a high-quality dish. I did bake the chicken earlier and warmed in the dish as the recipe states. I subbed in half and half, and it worked perfect (with a lower fat/calorie count). I used it to thin the sauce as needed. Fantastic recipe -- try it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Harry Martin
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
Great recipe that my partner said he would order in a restaurant! I looked at similarly titled recipes here and none had the ease of ingredients and preparation for such a high-quality dish. I did bake the chicken earlier and warmed in the dish as the recipe states. I subbed in half and half, and it worked perfect (with a lower fat/calorie count). I used it to thin the sauce as needed. Fantastic recipe -- try it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
chipper
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2020
This is so good. it is restaurant quality. I am going to add artichoke next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tricia814
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2021
Made this exactly as written and couldn’t be more pleased! The hubby gobbled it and, even my picky 11 year old had seconds. This will definitely become a part of our regular rotation. Thank you for an absolutely superb and easy weeknight recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
jomo
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2021
Wow! I used rotisserie chicken, rosemary & basil pesto, Better Than Bouillon. Fantastic Read More
crazyrn
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2021
Super easy and yummy! I used Better than Bouillon in place of chicken broth because I didn't have any. I just added it to the juices in the skillet. Also, I added a few sundried tomatoes instead of fresh because that is also what i had. It turned out awesome! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022