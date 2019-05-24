Prosciutto-Stuffed Baked Chicken Breasts with Pesto

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here is an easy way to dress up your chicken for a weeknight, or for company! Use prepared pesto, or make your own! Add some flavorful prosciutto and some smoked provolone, pop in the oven, and use your time to make the sides.

By Bibi

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 11x7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Slice a pocket lengthwise, horizontal to the cutting board, in each breast, leaving the tips intact and not slicing all the way through. The larger end of the breast should be a sort of cupped shape. Gently open each pocket, pointing the cut edge up, and leaving them on the cutting board. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

  • Place 1 slice provolone cheese on each chicken breast. Layer 1 slice prosciutto over cheese, lightly folding it so it does not hang over the edge of the chicken. Spoon 2 tablespoons pesto over each chicken breast and top with tomato pieces. Sprinkle seasoned bread crumbs over chicken. Arrange chicken in a single layer in the prepared baking dish, stuffing-side up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 30 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 720.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
jamie
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2019
I used boneless chicken thighs and just layer everything flat on top. No breadcrumbs so it was KETO friendly. Turned out great. Read More
