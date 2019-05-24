Prosciutto-Stuffed Baked Chicken Breasts with Pesto
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 425
% Daily Value *
protein: 38.3g 77 %
carbohydrates: 7.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 26.6g 41 %
saturated fat: 10.2g 51 %
cholesterol: 98.9mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 766.9IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 17.4mg 134 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 34 %
vitamin c: 8.8mg 15 %
folate: 23mcg 6 %
calcium: 455.9mg 46 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 51.4mg 18 %
potassium: 408.7mg 11 %
sodium: 720.8mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 239.1
