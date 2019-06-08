Fiddlehead and Bacon Omelette

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

When choosing fiddleheads look for bright green, tightly wound fronds. Great for a hearty breakfast or for lunch.

By Bren

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 large omelettes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Carefully wash each fiddlehead, remove all of the brown papery cover, and trim the ends.

  • Add an inch of water to the bottom of a steamer basket and heat on high until the water is boiling. Place fiddleheads into the top of the steamer basket and cover with a lid. Steam for 10 minutes. Fill a medium bowl with ice chips and water and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place bacon bits into a small nonstick skillet and add 2 teaspoons water. Cook on medium heat until crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Plunge the steamed fiddleheads into the icy water to stop the cooking progress. Remove after 5 minutes and pat dry.

  • Break eggs into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add milk and 1 tablespoon water; whisk until smooth.

  • Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour in 1/2 the egg mixture let partially set. Lift 1 section of the omelette with a spatula and tilt skillet, allowing liquid egg to run underneath. Add 1/2 the bacon and fiddleheads to the lower section and carefully fold the uncovered section over the bottom. Add 1 slice Gruyere cheese; let melt, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the other half of the ingredients.

Cook's Notes:

The water is added to the skillet with the bacon to moderate the temperature and ensuring that the fat renders before burning.

You can steam the fiddleheads the day before and keep in the fridge until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 610.4mg; sodium 623.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Bren
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
I am the submitter of this recipe and I take food safety very seriously! Before submitting this recipe I consulted the Canadian Food Guide which states that fiddleheads are perfectly safe to eat if steamed for 10 minutes. Fiddleheads are a spring staple on the east coast where I grew up so I'm very familiar with this product. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Natalie Dardes
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2021
This was super nice and easy to make ! I added some of my own ingredients but all together really good. Read More
