Fiddlehead and Bacon Omelette
When choosing fiddleheads look for bright green, tightly wound fronds. Great for a hearty breakfast or for lunch.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The water is added to the skillet with the bacon to moderate the temperature and ensuring that the fat renders before burning.
You can steam the fiddleheads the day before and keep in the fridge until ready to use.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 610.4mg; sodium 623.4mg. Full Nutrition