Strawberry-Feta Chicken Salad with Roasted Strawberry-Balsamic Dressing

A wonderfully easy summer salad, with a sweet and tangy dressing. You'll love the roasted strawberries!

By Diana71

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Toss romaine, spinach, and kale together in a medium mixing bowl. Distribute sliced strawberries evenly on top of the greens. Arrange chicken over salad. Garnish with almond slices and feta cheese.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Arrange quartered strawberries on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugar.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until softened and golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes.

  • Combine roasted strawberries with their juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor; process dressing until smooth. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any 3 types of lettuce that you'd like.

You can use whole-grain mustard instead of Dijon, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
698 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 49.9g; cholesterol 63.7mg; sodium 675.5mg. Full Nutrition
