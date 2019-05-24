Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

This pizza is so yummy! Enjoy!

By allison

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat until a drop of water of sizzles away. Add bacon; cook until the fat begins to render, about 3 minutes. Season with black pepper. Continue cooking until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes more. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Cook and stir chicken in the bacon grease over medium heat until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the skillet while you assemble the pizza.

  • Place pizza crust on a baking sheet; brush edges with olive oil. Spread pesto over the center. Cover with feta cheese, chicken, and bacon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and edges of the crust are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use a homemade pizza crust of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 107.3mg; sodium 1397.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

