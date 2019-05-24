Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 566.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.1g 72 %
carbohydrates: 44.2g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 29.5g 45 %
saturated fat: 13.3g 66 %
cholesterol: 107.3mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 388.4IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 12.5mg 96 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 24.7mcg 6 %
calcium: 401.6mg 40 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 33.9mg 12 %
potassium: 251.2mg 7 %
sodium: 1397.3mg 56 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 265.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved