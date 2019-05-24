Egg and Veggie Breakfast Tacos

Quick, easy breakfast tacos.

By Amar

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 tacos
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and warm over medium heat. Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour egg mixture into the skillet and add bell pepper and onion. Cook and stir until eggs are set and veggies are softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Warm a tortilla in a skillet over low heat. Top with 1/2 the habanero-flavored Cheddar cheese until slightly melted, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with remaining tortilla and habanero-flavored Cheddar cheese.

  • Top each tortilla evenly with scrambled egg mixture, salsa, Mexican cheese, avocado, and cilantro. Fold tacos and serve.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute types of cheeses and salsas to your preference. Add chorizo sausage to provide some protein.

If you want to warm the entire taco, set it over low heat in a frying pan covered with a plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
646 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 35.8g; cholesterol 198.1mg; sodium 944.2mg. Full Nutrition
