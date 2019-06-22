Our Backyard Grilled Garlic-Butter Shrimp
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 240.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.9g 26 %
carbohydrates: 1.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 20.6g 32 %
saturated fat: 10.5g 53 %
cholesterol: 155.7mg 52 %
vitamin a iu: 1316.5IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 4.6mg 36 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 11.2mg 19 %
folate: 13.7mcg 3 %
calcium: 49.4mg 5 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 25.3mg 9 %
potassium: 167mg 5 %
sodium: 704.2mg 28 %
calories from fat: 185.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
