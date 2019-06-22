Our Backyard Grilled Garlic-Butter Shrimp

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple flavors... Grilled shrimp, finished in a basic, yet 'oh, so good' garlic and butter sauce. I am not a shells-on gal but they make heck of a difference. Pick them off the serving plate and enjoy! Get a napkin--you'll need it.

By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place parsley and olive oil into a resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Soak skewers in water during the last 30 minutes or so.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove shrimp from the marinade and thread onto skewers. Season generously with seasoned salt. Place parsley and remaining marinade in a grill-safe pan with butter and garlic.

  • Grill skewers until shrimp are pink and firm, about 3 minutes per side. In the meantime, place the grill pan on the grate; melt and simmer the butter-parsley mixture until butter is just golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove shrimp from skewers and drop into the butter-parsley mixture. Toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 155.7mg; sodium 704.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Michael Dexter
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2020
I added some chive blossom to the sauce, but the recipe is awesome. I will make it again. Read More
Reviews:
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2019
Hi! You won t need a TBS of season salt. Just put the skewers on the grill and shake away. Make sure that marinade comes to a boil and enjoy!!!:) PS: I use an aluminum foil pan that you can throw away when you are done. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2020
Simple, delicious, and perfect as written! I left the shrimp skewers suspended above their butter bath long enough to snap the picture and once I dropped them in, I knew we were in for a real treat. 5 stars all the way! Read More
Michael Dexter
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2020
I added some chive blossom to the sauce, but the recipe is awesome. I will make it again. Read More
