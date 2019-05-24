Grilled Coconut-Lime Shrimp Skewers

Rating: Unrated
Easy, yummy, summery shrimp skewers.

By MaryanneA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix coconut milk, lime juice, cilantro, coconut oil, shredded coconut, garlic, garam masala, and curry powder together in a large bowl. Add shrimp. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

  • While shrimp marinates, fill a pan with water. Soak skewers in water so they will not burn during grilling.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread shrimp, pineapple, and mushrooms onto 2 skewers at a time, placed about 1/2-inch apart, so you can turn skewers easily while grilling. Brush with marinade.

  • Grill skewers on the preheated grill until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 105.5mg. Full Nutrition
