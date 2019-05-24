Grilled Pesto Shrimp Skewers

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Grilled shrimp skewers drizzled with savory pesto!

By missterri25

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 skewers
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a dish with water and soak skewers for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread shrimp onto skewers; place on a large serving dish. Brush skewers with 1 ounce pesto.

  • Grill shrimp skewers on the preheated grill until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 4 minutes per side. Brush cooked shrimp with 1 ounce pesto. Sprinkle with basil and serve with remaining pesto and lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 185.8mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2019
Simple and perfect as written. Read More
