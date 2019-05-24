Grilled Pesto Shrimp Skewers
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 103
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.5g 23 %
carbohydrates: 2.3g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
fat: 5.7g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 8 %
cholesterol: 89.9mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 258.4IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 12.8mg 21 %
folate: 5.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 107.3mg 11 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 23.1mg 8 %
potassium: 136.6mg 4 %
sodium: 185.8mg 7 %
calories from fat: 51
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved