Grilled Shrimp Jalapeno Kabobs

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An awesome mix of flavors that can be whipped up in a hurry. Always get rave reviews when we cook these shrimp kabobs up on the grill.

By MISSERSUE

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place shrimp in a glass bowl. Pour lime juice over shrimp. Stir in cilantro and garlic. Set aside.

  • While the shrimp is marinating, slice jalapeno peppers in half and remove seeds. Cut onion into chunks.

  • Tuck 1 shrimp into a jalapeno half. Wrap with 1 slice of bacon and thread onto a skewer. Repeat with remaining shrimp, jalapenos, and bacon, adding onion chunks in between every 2 or 3 shrimp.

  • Place skewers on the preheated grill. Cook, flipping every 4 to 5 minutes and basting with lime juice if desired, until shrimp are pink and bacon has browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before using.

Jumbo shrimp may be substituted for large shrimp, if desired.

Leave some jalapeno seeds to add heat if you like it spicy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 199.9mg; sodium 774.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2019
These are delicious! I would recommend using very large shrimp and small jalapeños as I had shrimp left over and I only started with a pound. I think very large shrimp would have made this recipe perfect! Read More
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2019
Great flavor combo! I only used a pound of shrimp and was able to fit two in each jalapeno half and still had shrimp leftover. The one thing I did not care for is that the shrimp get overcooked in the time it takes to brown the bacon. I recommend pre-cooking the bacon a bit first to eliminate the overcooking of the shrimp. Overall good recipe and one that would be a hit at your next cookout. Read More
