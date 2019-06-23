Grilled Shrimp Jalapeno Kabobs
An awesome mix of flavors that can be whipped up in a hurry. Always get rave reviews when we cook these shrimp kabobs up on the grill.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before using.
Jumbo shrimp may be substituted for large shrimp, if desired.
Leave some jalapeno seeds to add heat if you like it spicy.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 199.9mg; sodium 774.6mg. Full Nutrition