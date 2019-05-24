Grilled Shrimp Kabobs and Dipping Sauce

This recipe was inspired by my husband. He is Mexican so he has taught me to play with different flavors and ingredients, though the recipe idea came from a karaoke bar that served spicy shrimp one night. I thought this would be a perfect kabob recipe for indoor/outdoor entertaining. It is getting close to summer again and grilling is the best way to entertain this season.

By Tabitha Andeana Rodriguez

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
30 shrimp
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shrimp into a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and set aside.

  • Blend tomato, jalapeno pepper, 1/2 the cilantro, garlic, lime juice, and hot sauce together in a blender until smooth with pieces of cilantro still visible. Season with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 the remaining cilantro to mixture and stir to combine.

  • Pour 1/2 the sauce over the oil-drizzled shrimp. Let stand and marinate in the refrigerator, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Remove shrimp from the marinade on thread onto mini skewers.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Pour remaining sauce into a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into small serving dishes. Garnish with remaining cilantro.

  • Grill shrimp kabobs on the preheated grill until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, making sure not to overcook, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Place cooked shrimp into a bowl on on a serving platter. Align mini skewers so guests can dip shrimp into prepared sauce.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 95.9mg; sodium 164mg. Full Nutrition
