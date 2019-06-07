Summer Fresh Shrimp Kebabs

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Quick, easy, and delicious summertime shrimp kebab dish. Perfect for barbecues and picnics.

By GIGI9801

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 kebabs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cilantro, parsley, garlic, shallot, lemon zest and juice, and lime zest and juice in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil slowly until marinade is combined.

    Advertisement

  • Place shrimp in a large zip-top bag and pour in marinade mixture. Seal bag and gently massage onto shrimp. Refrigerate for 1 to 6 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Slide 5 shrimp onto each skewer.

  • Grill shrimp kebabs until they are bright pink on the outside and meat is opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 48g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 431.4mg; sodium 510.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2019
Delicious! I did cut back on the cilantro because the boys aren't fans and only used one lemon, which I thought was plenty. Did need some salt and pepper too, IMO. Whizzed everything up in my mini chopper and allowed the shrimp to marinate about 5 hours. The family really enjoyed the flavor and the boys didn't even ask of there was cilantro in there, lol ??. A definite keeper-Yum! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2019
Delicious! I did cut back on the cilantro because the boys aren't fans and only used one lemon, which I thought was plenty. Did need some salt and pepper too, IMO. Whizzed everything up in my mini chopper and allowed the shrimp to marinate about 5 hours. The family really enjoyed the flavor and the boys didn't even ask of there was cilantro in there, lol ??. A definite keeper-Yum! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2019
This had good flavor but I marinated it for several hours and it overpowered the shrimp flavor. Read More
Helpful
(1)
nisa
Rating: 1 stars
07/09/2021
I was very disappointed Read More
Advertisement
Lyn Mary
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2019
Excellent accompaniment to the portobello mushroom burger. Read More
Roxz
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2019
Delicious...will make again Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022