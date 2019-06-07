Summer Fresh Shrimp Kebabs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 379.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 48g 96 %
carbohydrates: 11.6g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 0.9g
fat: 16.7g 26 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 431.4mg 144 %
vitamin a iu: 2235.2IU 45 %
niacin equivalents: 6.3mg 49 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 68.3mg 114 %
folate: 37.4mcg 9 %
calcium: 154.4mg 15 %
iron: 8.2mg 46 %
magnesium: 93.5mg 33 %
potassium: 666.2mg 19 %
sodium: 510.1mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 150.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
