Turkish Salep

Rating: Unrated

A great drink in the cold days!

By Ghadeer

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 saleps
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk and salep powder in a small saucepan and heat over medium heat, whisking constantly, until milk simmers. Simmer for 2 minutes until milk thickens slightly. Stir in sugar and rose water.

    Advertisement

  • Pour salep into 2 mugs and garnish with a pinch of cinnamon and ginger each.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 8g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 98mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022