Turkish Salep
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 184.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 20.9g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 19.4g
fat: 8g 12 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 24.4mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 253.3IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 12.7mcg 3 %
calcium: 287mg 29 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 26.8mg 10 %
potassium: 366.8mg 10 %
sodium: 98mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 72
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved