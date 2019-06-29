Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my own creation of a buttermilk ranch dressing that I have tweaked after finding that most buttermilk ranch dressing recipes lacked the spicy element I expected them to have. This creamy buttermilk dressing is so versatile that it can be used on salads and veggies and in recipes that need an extra kick of flavor. It also tastes great in pasta salads.

By Tethi Cherry Inman

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk buttermilk, sour cream, salad dressing, cider vinegar, parsley, garlic powder, dill, onion powder, dry mustard, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour prior to use.

Cook's Note:

I use a store brand lite whipped salad dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 113mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2019
This is simple and good. I substituted mayo for the miracle whip out of personal preference and after letting it sit overnight I ended up adding more dill and dry mustard. Overall great recipe and one I would make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
