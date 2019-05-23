Skillet Lasagna

1 of 7

Rating: 4 stars This is really good and it works exactly as written. If you don t have mafalde pasta use lasagna sheets broken into pieces. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This was so easy! I used Barillas campanelle noodles since I couldn’t find mafalda noodles.

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe exactly as written except for the noodles. Like a previous reviewer, I used regular lasagna noodles and broke them into 2 inch pieces. This is a very easy, and quick dinner!

Rating: 5 stars I replaced the meat with chick beans and the noodles with hulled barley ..... best bean dish ever cooked it all in a smart pot in bone broth and spiced it up messing around worked this time

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy! I followed the recipe exactly as written except that I couldn’t find the mafalda noodles so I used cavatappi instead. I also added some spoonful dollops of ricotta cheese on top before I sprinkled the mozzarella cheese on and then broiled per the recipe. I think the ricotta was a great addition to make the dish more reminiscent of lasagna. I will definitely be making this again!

Rating: 5 stars I used turkey in place of beef as I no longer am allowed to eat any beef pork--no red meat at all. I did everything else the same but without salt/pepper. Rarely use either of them. I loved it. Actually turned on my oven (a VERY rare thing as I am alone now.) Tasted great.