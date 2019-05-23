Skillet Lasagna
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 472.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 29g 58 %
carbohydrates: 43.8g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.5g 26 %
sugars: 16.9g
fat: 19.3g 30 %
saturated fat: 8.4g 42 %
cholesterol: 73.9mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 2037.8IU 41 %
niacin equivalents: 14mg 108 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 29 %
vitamin c: 15mg 25 %
folate: 77.3mcg 19 %
calcium: 418.3mg 42 %
iron: 7mg 39 %
magnesium: 63.4mg 23 %
potassium: 886.5mg 25 %
sodium: 1802.8mg 72 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 173.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
