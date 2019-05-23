Skillet Lasagna

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This no-bake skillet lasagna is made right on your stovetop and is a fast and easy alternative to store-bought hamburger mixes!

By Brittany

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Cook over low heat until sauce is hot, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook mafalda noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Add cooked and drained noodles to the sauce and stir until completely coated. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Place skillet under the hot broil and cook until cheese is golden and bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use ground turkey in place of beef, if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 1802.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2019
This is really good and it works exactly as written. If you don t have mafalde pasta use lasagna sheets broken into pieces. Read More
karachromatic
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2020
This was so easy! I used Barillas campanelle noodles since I couldn’t find mafalda noodles. Read More
PeggyJ
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2020
I followed the recipe exactly as written except for the noodles. Like a previous reviewer, I used regular lasagna noodles and broke them into 2 inch pieces. This is a very easy, and quick dinner! Read More
John Gallo
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2020
I replaced the meat with chick beans and the noodles with hulled barley ..... best bean dish ever cooked it all in a smart pot in bone broth and spiced it up messing around worked this time Read More
Nancydt
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2021
Very yummy! I followed the recipe exactly as written except that I couldn’t find the mafalda noodles so I used cavatappi instead. I also added some spoonful dollops of ricotta cheese on top before I sprinkled the mozzarella cheese on and then broiled per the recipe. I think the ricotta was a great addition to make the dish more reminiscent of lasagna. I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2019
I used turkey in place of beef as I no longer am allowed to eat any beef pork--no red meat at all. I did everything else the same but without salt/pepper. Rarely use either of them. I loved it. Actually turned on my oven (a VERY rare thing as I am alone now.) Tasted great. Read More
Casablancaise
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2021
I went through the trouble of ordering mafalda noodles online just for this recipe, to realize that the mafalda noodles weren't that different in shape from egg noodles, especially the wide kind! And the last ones would've cost me a fraction of what I paid for the mafalda! Nevertheless, we liked this pasta dish and would make again. I followed the recipe closely, except by using fresh chopped tomatoes for the canned diced ones. The recipe made 4 servings for us. Read More
