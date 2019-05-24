Iron Skillet Baked Potatoes

These potatoes are baked cut-side-down in a cast iron skillet. This results in a potato with a slightly golden brown crust on the cut side and a delicious, roasted flavor. Potatoes can be served with sour cream, shredded cheese, etc.

By ANTILOPE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour canola oil evenly into the bottom of a room-temperature, 10-inch cast iron skillet. Sprinkle rosemary and seasoned salt evenly over the canola oil. Place potatoes, cut-side down, in 1 layer in the bottom of the skillet. Press down on potatoes so cut-side is coated in canola oil.

  • Place the cold skillet into a cold oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 14.2g; sodium 41.5mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2019
YUMMO! I made two different batches. One I made as written and the other I used tarragon instead of rosemary. Both were equally delicious. I do recommend rubbing a little oil on the peel part that is facing up so that it doesn't get all dried out. I will make these often! PS-they didn't even need cheese or sour cream but just a little salt and pepper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
nitabean
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2021
I used salt and pepper in the oil on the bottom. I also rubbed oil on the potato skin as another person suggested. So easy and good. I will make this often. Read More
Faith
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
I only used seasoned salt. I will definitely make it again and again. loved them. Read More
Jeff Elam
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2021
turned out great. changed to a local steak seasoning instead of regular season salt. Read More
Frugal Dad
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2021
I made these, and will make them again...often! I used tarragon instead of rosemary, and also a bit of parsley. The flavor was outstanding, and the "crispiness" of the bottom of the potato just added to the enjoyment! Read More
