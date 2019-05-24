Chilean Pebre
In Chile, this is a popular side to go with many dishes, or just eaten with bread. My favorite is to use this to top Chilean empanadas.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Keep in mind that everything can be adjusted to your liking. I recommend you add a bunch of chopped parsley if you have it, and a jalapeno pepper for extra spice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 9.2g; sodium 31.5mg. Full Nutrition