Chilean Pebre

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In Chile, this is a popular side to go with many dishes, or just eaten with bread. My favorite is to use this to top Chilean empanadas.

By Heidi

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cilantro, olive oil, red wine vinegar, tomato, onion, lemon juice, chile peppers, tomato, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl; stir to combine.

Cook's Note:

Keep in mind that everything can be adjusted to your liking. I recommend you add a bunch of chopped parsley if you have it, and a jalapeno pepper for extra spice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 9.2g; sodium 31.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Jenny Fernandez
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2021
Super easy and delicious! Read More
