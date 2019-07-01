Double-Ranch Pizza with Chicken and Bacon

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This pizza is fast to make when using rotisserie chicken, and prepared pizza dough. For an even quicker preparation use already cooked bacon crumbles. I cook my pizza in a cast iron skillet for a slight crunch to my dough. Serve with a small salad if desired.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet and over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels and cool.

  • Pour oil into a 12-inch cast iron skillet. Brush oil all over the interior of the skillet. Place dough into the skillet and shape into a pizza, forming a crust at the edge. Prick dough all over with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and reshape dough if necessary. Sprinkle the top of the dough with 2 teaspoons ranch seasoning. Spread ranch dressing on top.

  • Sprinkle shredded mozzarella, chicken, and red onion over pizza crust. Crumble cooled bacon on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and top is browned, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove pizza from oven and top with tomato slices. Melt butter and mix in the remaining dry ranch seasoning. Brush crust with butter-ranch mixture.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Broil pizza until cheese is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, being careful not to burn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 1280.2mg. Full Nutrition
