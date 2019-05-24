Pesto Chicken Skillet
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 561.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 55.9g 112 %
carbohydrates: 8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 0.8g
fat: 33.8g 52 %
saturated fat: 11.1g 56 %
cholesterol: 167.9mg 56 %
vitamin a iu: 2351.7IU 47 %
niacin equivalents: 32.9mg 253 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 72 %
vitamin c: 33.4mg 56 %
folate: 61.6mcg 15 %
calcium: 330.5mg 33 %
iron: 3.9mg 22 %
magnesium: 86mg 31 %
potassium: 862.8mg 24 %
sodium: 1198.4mg 48 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 303.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved