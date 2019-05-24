Pesto Chicken Skillet

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I didn't start eating pesto until a few years ago and I'm always looking for recipes to add it to. You can't go wrong with chicken and pesto! Enjoy this easy recipe with some good Italian bread and a bottle of wine. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese to serve.

By MommaBean3

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook garlic, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. Stir in portobello mushrooms and roasted red peppers. Continue cooking until mushrooms have softened, about 4 minutes. Add spinach and cook until it starts to wilt, 1 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pesto and cream together in a small bowl. Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables; stir to combine. Cook until sauce thickens, 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 55.9g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 167.9mg; sodium 1198.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Annie Douglass Lima
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2020
Pretty tasty, and simple to make. I used milk instead of the heavy cream. I'd make this again. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rui Da Silva
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2020
Made it without mushrooms because I didn t have any turned out pretty good will make again!! Read More
Annie Douglass Lima
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2020
Pretty tasty, and simple to make. I used milk instead of the heavy cream. I'd make this again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022