BBQ Chicken Baked Flautas
If you love burritos, enchiladas, or tacos, you're really going to love these. The combination of shredded chicken with the sweet BBQ sauce adds a whole new dimension and gives it the perfect twist. Serve with toppings of your choice, such as shredded lettuce, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also use a whole roasted chicken, both white and dark meat.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 1012.3mg. Full Nutrition