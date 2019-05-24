BBQ Chicken Baked Flautas

If you love burritos, enchiladas, or tacos, you're really going to love these. The combination of shredded chicken with the sweet BBQ sauce adds a whole new dimension and gives it the perfect twist. Serve with toppings of your choice, such as shredded lettuce, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.

By ScottySauce

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 flautas
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Set aside.

  • Combine chicken, onion-pepper mixture, Mexican cheese, chiles, BBQ sauce, and chili powder in a bowl.

  • Brush both sides of each tortilla with butter. Warm tortillas in a skillet over low heat, about 5 minutes.

  • Spoon 1/3 cup chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up tightly; place seam-side down in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, brushing with any remaining melted butter, until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use a whole roasted chicken, both white and dark meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 1012.3mg. Full Nutrition
