Carnitas Flautas (Pork Rolled Tacos)
Flautas have always been one of my favorite Mexican dishes, after reading so many recipes I came up with my own. My husband and I like to fry these up together on taco Tuesdays. Can be served with Spanish rice and/or refried beans.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
These can be made and cut into smaller pieces to serve as appetizers.
You can use corn tortillas. Chicken can replace the pork if preferred, and you can skip the cheese and sour cream for plain rolled tacos as well.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.