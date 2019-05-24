Carnitas Flautas (Pork Rolled Tacos)

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Flautas have always been one of my favorite Mexican dishes, after reading so many recipes I came up with my own. My husband and I like to fry these up together on taco Tuesdays. Can be served with Spanish rice and/or refried beans.

By Suzona

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs 5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Place pork roast into the bottom of a slow cooker. Cover pork with red salsa, garlic, chili powder, and salt.

  • Cover the slow cooker and cook on Low until tender and cooked through, 4 to 6 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Turn off slow cooker. Remove any fat from pork and discard. Transfer pork to a large bowl and shred well using 2 forks. Let cool at least 10 minutes.

  • Pour olives, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, and green salsa over pork. Mix well until thick and not runny.

  • Warm tortillas in a skillet over low heat to soften, 15 to 20 seconds per side.

  • Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a large frying pan.

  • Add a spoonful of pork mixture to each tortilla and roll up tightly. Place rolled tortillas in hot oil and fry until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Keep warm and serve with remaining 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup Cheddar cheese, and guacamole.

Cook's Notes:

These can be made and cut into smaller pieces to serve as appetizers.

You can use corn tortillas. Chicken can replace the pork if preferred, and you can skip the cheese and sour cream for plain rolled tacos as well.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 1229.6mg. Full Nutrition
