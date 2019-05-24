Baked Babka French Toast Sticks with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Although delicious, making a loaf of chocolaty Eastern European babka is quite an undertaking. For those of us who are time-challenged, here's a quick and easy substitute that will have everybody asking for more. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar if desired.

By lutzflcat

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
French Toast Sticks:
Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cut each slice of bread into three sticks. Whisk together milk, egg, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a large shallow dish. Dip each bread stick in the egg mixture quickly to avoid soaking the bread, yet coating it on all sides; shake off excess. Arrange bread sticks on the prepared baking sheet without them touching.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes, flip them, spray lightly with cooking spray, and return to the oven until cooked through and golden brown, about 8 more minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together hazelnut spread, half-and-half, cocoa powder, corn syrup, and salt in a small saucepan on medium-low heat. Bring to a boil and immediately remove pan from the heat, whisking until smooth.

  • Remove French toast sticks from the oven and serve warm with the chocolate dipping sauce.

Cook's Notes:

These french toast sticks freeze well in a resealable plastic bag. To reheat, microwave at medium temperature for about 30-60 seconds or until warmed through. The chocolate dipping sauce also may be reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop.

If you want the chocolate sauce thinner, just stir in a bit more half-and-half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 280.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022