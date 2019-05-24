Baked Babka French Toast Sticks with Chocolate Dipping Sauce
Although delicious, making a loaf of chocolaty Eastern European babka is quite an undertaking. For those of us who are time-challenged, here's a quick and easy substitute that will have everybody asking for more. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar if desired.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
These french toast sticks freeze well in a resealable plastic bag. To reheat, microwave at medium temperature for about 30-60 seconds or until warmed through. The chocolate dipping sauce also may be reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop.
If you want the chocolate sauce thinner, just stir in a bit more half-and-half.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 280.6mg. Full Nutrition