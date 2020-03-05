Air Fryer Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet, spicy, crispy chicken wings with a Korean flair. The flavor combination reminds me of bulgogi but with chicken instead of beef.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, ginger paste, garlic paste, and green onions in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. Turn heat off and set aside.

  • Place chicken wings in a large bowl. Add vegetable oil and massage into the chicken until evenly coated. Place wings in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes. Flip wings and cook for 10 more minutes.

  • Dip wings into the sauce mixture and stir to coat. Return wings to the basket of the air fryer and cook 2 minutes. Coat wings into the sauce again. Return to air fryer basket and cook for 2 more minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

This recipe can easily be doubled but you would need to fry it in two batches to prevent over-crowding. The ginger and garlic paste can be found in tubes in the produce department of your regular grocery store. If gochujang is not available, Sriracha is a good substitute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 1637.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022