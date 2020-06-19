Strawberry-Mango Grilled Chicken Salad

All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.

By France C

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Chicken:
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Pound chicken breast to an even 1-inch thickness using a meat mallet or a rolling pin; place in a resealable plastic bag.

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, garlic-herb seasoning, and salt together in a small bowl. Pour over chicken and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

  • Combine strawberries, vinegar, oil, honey, Dijon mustard, poppy seeds, and salt in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth, 15 to 20 seconds. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chicken from marinade. Place chicken on the hot grill; discard leftover marinade.

  • Close the grill lid and lower the heat to medium. Grill until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 10 to 12 minutes, turning halfway through. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer to a plate to rest and cool for 10 minutes. Slice chicken on the diagonal.

  • Place arugula on a large platter. Top with sliced chicken, mango, strawberries, avocado, red onion, pine nuts, and feta cheese. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 78.6mg; sodium 557.9mg. Full Nutrition
