Strawberry-Mango Grilled Chicken Salad
All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.