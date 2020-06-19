Glazed Homemade Lemon Cake

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a moist and easy to make, yummy homemade lemon cake.

By Kirsten Johnson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine butter, sugar, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Beat using an electric mixer until batter is light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in flour, baking powder, lemon zest, and vanilla extract. Pour cake batter into the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cake cool thoroughly, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar and lemon juice for glaze in a bowl; mix until smooth. Carefully spread over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 160.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews:
Rowen
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2021
I visited Allrecipes to find a good lemon cake and ran into several that the first ingredient was "One box of lemon cake mix." Thank you for an excellent Made-from-scratch lemon cake, Kirsten. I used cake flour. If you don't have cake flour, add 2 tablespoons of corn starch and sift your flour/corn starch through a fine mesh sifter. I also added half a cup of sour cream. Sour cream brings out the zing in lemon even more. My recipe for chocolate cake: One box of chocolate cake mix ;) Read More
Judi
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2021
The cake is light and fluffy. The glaze gives it a sharp lemony flavor. It is easy to make. Read More
Robin
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2021
Fast, easy, delicious. My kind of baking! Would also be great with other flavors, such as orange. Read More
