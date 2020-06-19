Simple Lemon Cake

This best lemon cake recipe is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.

Recipe by BakingTwins

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch square cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract until well combined.

  • Sift flour and baking powder together in a separate bowl; add to creamed mixture until incorporated. Pour in milk, lemon zest, and lemon juice; mix until smooth. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 172.7mg. Full Nutrition
