Simple Lemon Cake

Made this cake but with the following adjustments and it came out moist & lemonly delicious:

a) Add 1/4 cup of vegetable oil

b) Use 1 tablespoon dried grated/blended lemon/orange peel and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon/orange zest to increase the lemon citrus flavour.

c) Use 1 cup of 10% cream milk instead of 3/4 cup of regular milk.

Note for added moistness place a container of water below the cake pan.