Simple Lemon Cake
This best lemon cake recipe is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.
This best lemon cake recipe is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.
I made this cake as written, subbing gluten free all purpose flour for regular all purpose. I did need to bake for about 10 extra minutes due to this substitution. The cake was nice and moist and had a good crumb. It had a light lemon flavor but we felt it could use more lemon along with some sort of lemon glaze or frosting.Read More
The cake was dense, not goodRead More
I made this cake as written, subbing gluten free all purpose flour for regular all purpose. I did need to bake for about 10 extra minutes due to this substitution. The cake was nice and moist and had a good crumb. It had a light lemon flavor but we felt it could use more lemon along with some sort of lemon glaze or frosting.
Moist,easy. I brushed a glaze (boiled juice of 1 lemon plus 1/4 cup of sugar) over warm cake. Can be served with stewed strawberries or fresh fruit on the side as garnish for a beautiful, healthy, light summer dessert.Donald
My family raved about this lemon cake. I added a light lemon glaze I made with lemon zest, lemon juice and powdered sugar. Delicious!
This turned out so good! Super moist and lemony. My cakes always turn out dry, but I believe these few things made it turn out perfect: I poured and leveled my flour. (I almost never do this) I whipped the butter and sugar together until fluffy and pale. (2-3 mins) Mixed in eggs 1 at a time I added about 2 tblsp of Greek yogurt to the butter/egg mixture I made sure not to over mix once the flour was added. I will definitely be making this again! No icing needed.
I am no baker but this cake came out of the oven looking like I knew what I was doing. I iced it with whipped coconut cream (with a touch of lemon zest and vanilla extract) and covered the entire thing in fresh blueberries and raspberries. People were blown away and now I'm one of those people who offers to bake a cake for someone's birthday. Oops! Thanks for the great recipe.
The basic cake recipe is simply delicious! I didn't use lemon but instead added mascopone and a little extra milk. I made a simple lemon glaze. Thanks for the recipe!
ooooood
I was looking for a simple cake recipe... would have loved to have made it with lemon and will in the future, but made it without today and it was perfect! Moist and a bit fluffy. Topped with fresh whipped cream and strawberries.
Super easy and in the oven in under 10 min!
Awesome
Great thank you
I altered this recipe to include artificial sugar and i used orange zest instead of lemon. Also i used an 8" square pan. So far, I love it! I plan to serve it with some sliced strawberries and Light Cool Whip. Will definitely make thìs again!!
Made this cake but with the following adjustments and it came out moist & lemonly delicious:
a) Add 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
b) Use 1 tablespoon dried grated/blended lemon/orange peel and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon/orange zest to increase the lemon citrus flavour.
c) Use 1 cup of 10% cream milk instead of 3/4 cup of regular milk.
Note for added moistness place a container of water below the cake pan.
The cake was dense, not good
I loved this cake. It was super moist and delicious. I was reluctant to try it because several reviews stated it was dense and dry. I had the total opposite when I decided to give it a try. It is possible they missed the step of sifting the flour or did not whip the butter and sugar until it was light and fluffy. My only negative is I didn’t taste much lemon flavor but the cake was so moist and buttery tasting that I didn’t really miss it.
Will add more lemon juice and zest next time.
Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I followed the recepie to the t twice, and both times it turned out super dense. Would not reccomend
Wonderful cake so easy to make!
I substituted half of the butter with olive oil and I added nuts and one more tbsp of lemon juice. It was amazing!
I followed this recipe and used it many times. It's our all time favorite lemon cake recipe!
The only alteration I made was buttermilk instead of just milk. Even as I was making it, I thought there's no oil in this cake, it's going to be dry. And it was. Very dry. I made a light lemon glaze for the top, just 1/2 cup of 10X sugar, a few drops of vanilla extract and some milk along with half a lemon of zest. The cake is very dry. I only had a couple small pieces and tossed the rest. I might try this again and add half a cup of oil. The batter is quite thick and the extra oil would thin it down a bit, but it would probably still be OK.
Yummy
Very good! Dense and moist.. I just needed to add more lemon to batter, and also made a glaze with lemon and confectioners sugar. Will make this again!
Light and fluffy! Perfect crumb cake base for a variety of flavors
Good easy to make
is gud!
I added some yogurt and raspberry jam swirled in the batter to give it a little more flavour - turned out pretty good.
wonderful flavor and texture. Made into 12 cupcakes. n icing needed.
Very moist, made a Bundt cake with vanilla frosting and lemon zest
This cake was so simple the lemon flavor was barely noticeable. Needs more lemon it is after all lemon cake.
I added extra lemon zest and juice. So very tasty and I will make it again. Served it with fresh blueberries and light cool whip.
I just finished baking this cake and went according to the recipe stated. Later when I tried to remove it from the tin the whole cake gave way. Taste is wonderful. My childre, loved it
Amazing! We only put 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 and 1/4 teaspoon of lemon extract! So fluffy and moist! this ones a win!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections