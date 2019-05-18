Roasted Fennel and Carrots

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fennel and multi-colored carrots are roasted in the oven, highlighting their natural flavor and sweetness. I serve this with chickpea cassava couscous for a vegan and gluten-free meal.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Remove the outer layers of the fennel but leave the fronds. Wash with water. Cut into eighths. Scrub carrots under running water, leaving about 4 inches of the green tops. If your carrots are larger than 3/4-inch in diameter, cut them in half.

  • Arrange the vegetables on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle Sriracha salt evenly over the vegetables.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the vegetables are tender but not too soft, 20 and 25 minutes. Turn on the broiler and brown the vegetables for about 2 minutes. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 7.1g; sodium 319.6mg. Full Nutrition
Mom On Fire
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2021
Lovely combination. Perfect for cooler nights. Read More
