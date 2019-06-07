Easy Weeknight Vegetarian Tostadas

Rating: 4 stars
Toppings can be changed according to your personal tastes. My family likes to first spoon a dollop of beans onto the tortilla and spread it out, then top with shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onions, black olives, avocado, lettuce, sour cream, taco sauce, and chunky salsa. These are also great with fajita seasoned steak or chicken. My family usually eats 2 per person, but we sometimes eat 3. Have extra tortillas on hand in case someone is extra hungry.

By Ailea Clarkson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tostadas
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat refried beans in a pot over low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, 3 to 5 minutes. Place in a serving bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry 1 tortilla until crispy and slightly browned, 10 to 30 seconds per side; be careful not to burn. Place on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with remaining tortillas, adding more oil as needed and stacking with paper towels in between to soak excess oil.

  • Put cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes, and olives in separate small bowls with spoons for serving. Let everyone prepare their own tostada to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 943.3mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2019
Simple and straight forward. I used salsa instead of tomatoes and left the sour cream off to keep it lower in fat. Good basic recipe. Read More
