Succulent Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs turn out wonderfully juicy and tender when prepared sous vide. You only need a handful of ingredients and you'll have a wonderful keto-friendly dinner.

By Bren

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with hot water, attach the sous vide cooker, and set the temperature to 168 degrees Fahrenheit (75 degrees Celsius).

  • Remove any surface fat from the chicken thighs. Place each chicken thigh on a cutting board, cover with plastic wrap, and pound to a uniform 1/2-inch thickness. Lightly salt the meaty side. Repeat with remaining thighs.

  • Place half the chicken in a large resealable plastic bag, add 1/2 the olive oil, and 1/2 the rosemary. Repeat with remaining thighs, making sure that there is space between the thighs. Use the water immersion method to remove all air from bags. Submerge in the pot and set the timer to 45 minutes.

  • Once time is up, remove chicken thighs from the pot and dry well with paper towels.

  • Pour enough avocado oil into a skillet to cover the bottom and heat over medium-high heat. Once oil starts to shimmer, place chicken thighs skin-side down into the skillet and cook until golden, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 43.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 155.8mg; sodium 183.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

