Grilled Radicchio and Plum Salad

A grilled radicchio and plum salad paired with fresh thyme, basil, sharp goat cheese, and aged balsamic.

By Rachel Lerro

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, wild rice, and salt to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, 30 to 45 minutes. Drain any excess liquid, fluff rice with a fork, and cook uncovered 5 minutes more. Set aside.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place radicchio and plum wedges on skewers. Coat in 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt.

  • Grill skewers on the preheated grill just until slightly charred, 1 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Let radicchio and plums cool slightly, about 2 minutes. Slice radicchio into smaller, bite-sized pieces and arrange with plums on a plate. Sprinkle cooked wild rice on top and add goat cheese, basil, thyme, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Note:

Follow package instructions for wild rice, since cooking times can vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
527 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 76.1g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 353.9mg. Full Nutrition
