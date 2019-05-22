Grilled Radicchio and Plum Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 526.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.3g 35 %
carbohydrates: 76.1g 25 %
dietary fiber: 7.4g 29 %
sugars: 11.9g
fat: 19.2g 30 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 11.2mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 638.8IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 9.9mg 76 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 26 %
vitamin c: 19mg 32 %
folate: 156.6mcg 39 %
calcium: 107.1mg 11 %
iron: 2.9mg 16 %
magnesium: 174.1mg 62 %
potassium: 888.3mg 25 %
sodium: 353.9mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 172.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.