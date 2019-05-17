Chicken Alfredo Bake

Rating: 4.64 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Made with penne pasta and rotisserie chicken, this is a quick version of chicken alfredo bake. Serve with garlic bread and a green salad for a no-fuss weeknight meal.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and cook garlic for 1 minute. Whisk in flour until a paste forms. Pour in milk and cream, whisking continuously until smooth. Stir in 3/4 of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and nutmeg. Add drained penne pasta and cooked chicken; stir to combine. Pour mixture into a casserole dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
647 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 88.3g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 359.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Shannon D
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2020
Family liked it a lot. Even my pickiest eater went back for seconds. Definitely add salt and pepper and double up the sauce. We noticed it ended up a little drier then we like. The noodles soaked up a lot of the wonderful sauce. Plus I used frozen chicken breast that I cooked up. Read More
Lindsey Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2019
Very good and easy. It could use some salt and pepper but could also work well with a variety of add ins. Next time I'll experiment with things like bacon or tomatoes. Read More
Sammi
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2021
Great, easy recipe! Took others’ advice and added salt and pepper, and substituted Italian seasoning and cayenne for the nutmeg. Also doubled the sauce which was a great idea. It was delicious and reminded me of Applebee’s 3 cheese chicken penne. Will add a bit more chicken next time, and might throw in some broccoli too! Read More
Delores Wilson
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2019
Tasty and fast with a very little cayenne in the sauce and some cracked pepper on top. Read More
SmileySue
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2019
Easy quick and very good. We don't like nutmeg so i substituted Italian herb mix and a pinch of cayanne. Read More
bking19151
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2021
I made this dish today with leftover grilled chicken. It was easy to make and I followed the directions as listed in addition to adding broccoli . My family loved it and ate it all. I will make again because this recipe is very good and very quick and easy to make. Thank you Read More
