Chicken Alfredo Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 646.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.8g 50 %
carbohydrates: 88.3g 29 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 4.1g
fat: 22.7g 35 %
saturated fat: 13g 65 %
cholesterol: 67.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 677.2IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 8.8mg 68 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 11mcg 3 %
calcium: 306.8mg 31 %
iron: 3.6mg 20 %
magnesium: 68.7mg 25 %
potassium: 317mg 9 %
sodium: 359.7mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 203.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved