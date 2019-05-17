Instant Pot® Southern-Style Green Beans from a Can

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These keto Southern-style green beans are made with canned beans and daikon and cooked in the Instant Pot®.

By mybwriter

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add bacon and cook until almost crispy, about 8 minutes. Take your time cooking the bacon in order to render out all the fat. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in vinegar and scrape up the brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Pour in beans and their liquid; season with salt and pepper. Stir in radishes. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

Cook's Note:

Recipe Notes

If you want to make a smaller batch, scale down the ingredients but the cook time remains the same.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 996.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2019
Made as written and I really liked this. I prefer fresh green beans but can worked nicely in this. I anticipated the radish turning to mush but it didn't and held its shape nicely. On holidays growing up we would often have green beans and turnips because there were already so many other potato dishes on the table and this recipe reminded me of that. The vinegar adds key flavor so don't skip it. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2019
Made as written and I really liked this. I prefer fresh green beans but can worked nicely in this. I anticipated the radish turning to mush but it didn't and held its shape nicely. On holidays growing up we would often have green beans and turnips because there were already so many other potato dishes on the table and this recipe reminded me of that. The vinegar adds key flavor so don't skip it. Read More
Myron Valentine
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2022
Absolutely delicious. This is a good combination of green beans and radish! I made too much for one, but I’m enjoying the leftovers. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022