Keto Chicken Crust Pizza
A pizza crust made from chicken? Yes, and it's great-tasting, too! Ideal if you're on the keto diet. Choose as many toppings as you want or just top with more cheese and more fresh basil.
A pizza crust made from chicken? Yes, and it's great-tasting, too! Ideal if you're on the keto diet. Choose as many toppings as you want or just top with more cheese and more fresh basil.
This is so delicious. If you cook it correctly you can pick each piece up like dough pizza. When it got brown on top I flipped it over and browned the other side as well. Then put on all the toppings more cheese and back in the over to melt the cheese. My family that does not eat Keto normally loved it too!! Will make this again!Read More
I do a low carb eating regimen and when I feel upon the chicken pizza crust, I was so hopeful. What's healthier than pure protein chicken crust?! Eager to try the recipe, I made the pizza. I added fresh garlic & fresh mozzarella to enhance the flavor. The pizza looked delish! However, the end result was disappointing. The crust was about 1/2" thick, which made it taste like a chicken burger pizza. Nothing like one would consider pizza of any sort. If anyone does try it, definitly make the 'crust' thinner, maybe make 2 smaller pizzas. You'll def need the crust thinner so it's not like a chicken burger. Needless to say, I won't be making this again.Read More
This is so delicious. If you cook it correctly you can pick each piece up like dough pizza. When it got brown on top I flipped it over and browned the other side as well. Then put on all the toppings more cheese and back in the over to melt the cheese. My family that does not eat Keto normally loved it too!! Will make this again!
I do a low carb eating regimen and when I feel upon the chicken pizza crust, I was so hopeful. What's healthier than pure protein chicken crust?! Eager to try the recipe, I made the pizza. I added fresh garlic & fresh mozzarella to enhance the flavor. The pizza looked delish! However, the end result was disappointing. The crust was about 1/2" thick, which made it taste like a chicken burger pizza. Nothing like one would consider pizza of any sort. If anyone does try it, definitly make the 'crust' thinner, maybe make 2 smaller pizzas. You'll def need the crust thinner so it's not like a chicken burger. Needless to say, I won't be making this again.
I was kind of leery to try this because it’s not the usual pizza crust, but I did it exactly like the recipe and was pleasantly surprised how good it is!
WOW! This is definitely a keeper. I made the crust very thin, cooked at 400° for 40 minutes, then put Marina sauce on along with veggies on half and pepperoni on the other half with added mozzarella on top of all that. ??. Yummy. So very good.
It was so good- I think next time I am going to make it a thinner crust. Topped with sliced tomatoes and basil
Will never miss regular pizza again after having this one. I made it exactly by the recipe. You cannot tell much difference between this and a regular thin crust pizza.. Except you will eat the crust on this one.
This is great. It's best is you fine grind (or have your butcher) your chicken if you can. Then you can pat it out into a thinner crust, which is better. It's nice if you use latex gloves to pat it out really thin or a layer of saran wrap or parchment over the top to press it out. The pizza freezes great and I make a double recipe and then freeze leftovers for an easy grab and reheat freezer meal. This is complimented best I think with strong flavored toppings like spicy sausage and olives. It's not quite as good with milder pizza toppings like pineapple and ham. It also is great if you pat the chicken crust out into very thin flat sheets and bake and then cut them into lasagna "pasta" sheets. Last time I did that, I thought it might be good to add more egg with some cream cheese to a the crust recipe for the lasagna sheets. It requires a REALLY fine chicken grind though. This is a great base recipe to play around with, but is great as is.
a keeper
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections