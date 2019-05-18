Keto Chicken Crust Pizza

4.4
11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A pizza crust made from chicken? Yes, and it's great-tasting, too! Ideal if you're on the keto diet. Choose as many toppings as you want or just top with more cheese and more fresh basil.

Recipe by Yoly

Gallery

Credit: Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix chicken, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a large bowl with your hands. Fold in chopped basil.

  • Place chicken mixture between two pieces of parchment paper. Gently spread mixture into a circle or rectangle about 1/4-1/2-inch thick. Remove top parchment paper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Top with your favorite toppings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 62g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 165.2mg; sodium 1030.3mg. Full Nutrition
