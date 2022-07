Keto Chicken Crust Pizza

This is great. It's best is you fine grind (or have your butcher) your chicken if you can. Then you can pat it out into a thinner crust, which is better. It's nice if you use latex gloves to pat it out really thin or a layer of saran wrap or parchment over the top to press it out. The pizza freezes great and I make a double recipe and then freeze leftovers for an easy grab and reheat freezer meal. This is complimented best I think with strong flavored toppings like spicy sausage and olives. It's not quite as good with milder pizza toppings like pineapple and ham. It also is great if you pat the chicken crust out into very thin flat sheets and bake and then cut them into lasagna "pasta" sheets. Last time I did that, I thought it might be good to add more egg with some cream cheese to a the crust recipe for the lasagna sheets. It requires a REALLY fine chicken grind though. This is a great base recipe to play around with, but is great as is.