Mongolian Chicken

If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken strips and cornstarch in a large resealable plastic bag. Shake to coat.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until golden brown on the outside and juices run clear, about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Whisk together garlic, ginger puree, Sriracha, sesame oil, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and soy sauce. Add mixture to the skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes.

  • Return chicken to the skillet. Add green onions and toss to coat. Cook over medium-high until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 1924.3mg. Full Nutrition
