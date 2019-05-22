Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner for Two
Dinner couldn't be easier! This is perfect for those hectic weeknights and the recipe can easily be doubled. Feel free to use different vinaigrette flavors and/or vegetables for a change of pace. Use chicken breasts that are 6-8 ounces each for best results.
Cook's Notes:
If potatoes are on the larger side, cut into quarters so that pieces are no larger than 1-inch thick.
The vegetables will be cooked al dente in this recipe. If you prefer soft vegetables, add them in after the chicken has cooked for 12 minutes and cook an additional 11 to 13 minutes.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.