Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner for Two

Dinner couldn't be easier! This is perfect for those hectic weeknights and the recipe can easily be doubled. Feel free to use different vinaigrette flavors and/or vegetables for a change of pace. Use chicken breasts that are 6-8 ounces each for best results.

By France C

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pound chicken breasts to an even 1-inch thickness with a meat tenderizer. Place into a resealable bag and drizzle with 1/4 cup Greek salad dressing. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line an 11x17-inch sheet pan with foil. Remove chicken breasts from marinade and place on the center of the sheet pan. Discard marinade.

  • Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon Greek salad dressing in a bowl. Place potatoes to one side of the chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place green beans and bell pepper into the same bowl and toss with remaining 1 tablespoon Greek salad dressing.

  • Remove sheet pan from oven, stir potatoes, and add beans and bell pepper to the other side of chicken. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with feta cheese and season salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

If potatoes are on the larger side, cut into quarters so that pieces are no larger than 1-inch thick.

The vegetables will be cooked al dente in this recipe. If you prefer soft vegetables, add them in after the chicken has cooked for 12 minutes and cook an additional 11 to 13 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 75.6mg; sodium 596.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Lindsay
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2020
Hard to rate because I messed up and my potatoes and veggies had been in fridge overnight and didn’t cook. No fault of recipe! I loved the ease of recipe. One of simplest recipes. Liked that! I bought the Kens Greek Vinaigrette. Tasty marinade. Will definitely try again but not make same mistake. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sherry Suk
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2019
Such a smart way to cook! Wonderful to have the flavors so coordinated. Will use this idea with many variations! Thanks for the Great timesaver! Read More
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2020
Delicious and super easy to get together. The chicken was moist and delicious. The green beans were slightly crunchy for us, so, I kept them in the oven a little longer. Read More
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2020
Amazingly delicious, and so easy and tasty. Didn’t change a thing. Will be making this often. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
