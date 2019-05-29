Pork Souvlaki

Rating: 4.47 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Seasoned bits of pork or lamb are allowed to season in a Mediterranean marinade for as long as you can stand it! Wonderful with rice and a cucumber and tomato salad. Serve with lemon slices and chopped parsley.

By alsoanurse

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pork tenderloin cubes into a gallon-sized resealable bag.

  • Stir olive oil, dry white wine, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour over pork in the bag and mix well.

  • Let pork marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 day, up to 5 days.

  • Remove pork cubes from marinade and thread onto metal skewers. Place bay leaf pieces between meat cubes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Arrange skewers on the preheated grill. Turn the kabobs and baste with marinade frequently for the first 10 minutes of cooking, then discard marinade. Cook about 5 minutes longer, until pork is cooked through and juices run clear.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 59.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
This is delicious! I did a couple things differently though. I didn't thread bay leaves on the skewers in between the cubes of pork, because they kept breaking apart. So I scratched that, and used an orange bell pepper instead (worked really well! Highly recommend doing that!). I also used soaked bamboo skewers in place of metal skewers. Other than that, I kept everything else the same. Marinated the pork for about 36 hours, then cooked it on our charcoal grill for about 18 minutes. Oh, and I wouldn't recommend basting the skewers with the marinade--you'd be reintroducing raw pork 'juice' onto the cooked product, and that's just asking for trouble. Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Patsy Pena
Rating: 1 stars
05/29/2019
Min lol Read More
Reviews:
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2019
This is delicious! I did a couple things differently though. I didn't thread bay leaves on the skewers in between the cubes of pork, because they kept breaking apart. So I scratched that, and used an orange bell pepper instead (worked really well! Highly recommend doing that!). I also used soaked bamboo skewers in place of metal skewers. Other than that, I kept everything else the same. Marinated the pork for about 36 hours, then cooked it on our charcoal grill for about 18 minutes. Oh, and I wouldn't recommend basting the skewers with the marinade--you'd be reintroducing raw pork 'juice' onto the cooked product, and that's just asking for trouble. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Natassa
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2020
I am impressed. Finally someone with an authentic souvlaki recipe. The recipe is great, thank you so much for sharing it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Dori Krutsinger
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2021
Instead of oregano I added some Cavender's Greek seasoning. And instead of bay leaves we used onion wedges. Otherwise this is exactly the recipe we use. I make a little more marinade so we'll have some to brush on. This souvlaki is as good as our favorite Greek restaurant that closed down last year and we are so excited to find it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Allysson Silva
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
I liket it Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brad
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2021
Regarding marinade safety, just make a little extra and save it separately before you add the pork. Then you’ll have “clean” marinade to brush on. Read More
john
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2021
Great Recipe. Added broken Bay leaves to the marinade instead of on skewers. Also added paprika to the skewers on the grill. Served with wild grain rice and Sauce Read More
Karl Frigan
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2021
This one turned out very well and the family didn't miss a bite! I added a side of homemade Greek style pita and Tzatziki. Read More
Cynthia “Chas” Haskins
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2021
This was very good. The next time I make it I’m going to save some of the marinade, heat it on the stove and drizzle on the kabobs before eating for extra flavor. Read More
Rob White
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2021
outstanding I cut it in half because we are only 2 people and there was still too much. lacking bay leaves I used fresh basil leaves. next time I'll be able to compare the 2. Read More
Patsy Pena
Rating: 1 stars
05/29/2019
Min lol Read More
