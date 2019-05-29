Pork Souvlaki

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious! I did a couple things differently though. I didn't thread bay leaves on the skewers in between the cubes of pork, because they kept breaking apart. So I scratched that, and used an orange bell pepper instead (worked really well! Highly recommend doing that!). I also used soaked bamboo skewers in place of metal skewers. Other than that, I kept everything else the same. Marinated the pork for about 36 hours, then cooked it on our charcoal grill for about 18 minutes. Oh, and I wouldn't recommend basting the skewers with the marinade--you'd be reintroducing raw pork 'juice' onto the cooked product, and that's just asking for trouble. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I am impressed. Finally someone with an authentic souvlaki recipe. The recipe is great, thank you so much for sharing it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of oregano I added some Cavender's Greek seasoning. And instead of bay leaves we used onion wedges. Otherwise this is exactly the recipe we use. I make a little more marinade so we'll have some to brush on. This souvlaki is as good as our favorite Greek restaurant that closed down last year and we are so excited to find it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I liket it Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Regarding marinade safety, just make a little extra and save it separately before you add the pork. Then you’ll have “clean” marinade to brush on.

Rating: 4 stars Great Recipe. Added broken Bay leaves to the marinade instead of on skewers. Also added paprika to the skewers on the grill. Served with wild grain rice and Sauce

Rating: 5 stars This one turned out very well and the family didn't miss a bite! I added a side of homemade Greek style pita and Tzatziki.

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. The next time I make it I’m going to save some of the marinade, heat it on the stove and drizzle on the kabobs before eating for extra flavor.

Rating: 5 stars outstanding I cut it in half because we are only 2 people and there was still too much. lacking bay leaves I used fresh basil leaves. next time I'll be able to compare the 2.