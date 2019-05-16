Dairy-Free Oatmeal Cookie Pancakes

We love breakfast at our house, but we don't love starting the day with a gluten-filled sugar buzz. These pancakes will satisfy your craving for carbs and sweets and fill you up without weighing you down. Also, you can modify them almost however you want!

By Biondini

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 medium pancakes
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind instant oats using a food processor to yield 1 1/2 cups oat flour.

  • Whisk oat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add banana, cashew milk, egg, and avocado oil and whisk until just moist. Stir in raisins and walnuts. Let batter rest while griddle preheats.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Notes:

Be careful not to overcook, as the sugars in the banana burn easily.

This recipe is super flexible! Substitute in wheat flour, dairy milk, cocoa, melted butter, apple, almonds, or anything else that sounds good!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 479.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

