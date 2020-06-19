Black Raspberry Cobbler

Rating: 4.92 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This black raspberry cobbler is the best cobbler recipe I have ever tried.

By farmwife92

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 11x7-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour melted butter into an 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • Mix 1 cup sugar, flour, milk, and baking powder together in a bowl. Pour on top of melted butter in the baking dish, making sure not to stir. Place black raspberries on top of mixture, making sure not to stir. Top with remaining 1/4 cup sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is browned and set, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 48.9g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 182.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Bridget
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2020
This was the best dessert I've had in a long time. We have black raspberries growing wild so I picked them fresh and followed the directions exactly. I didn't have the exact size pan. I used a little smaller pan and baked it a little longer. It was absolutely delicious! Read More
Reviews:
Lydia
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2021
So easy and Delicious!! Read More
Betsy
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2020
Delicious! It’s now my husband’s favorite! Read More
Brittany Gagliani-Mears
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2021
I made it in a 11×13. it wasn't as thick but it was still so delicious! all the sugar.. all the butter!!!! Read More
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2019
I made it using the exact recipe. I did have to bake it longer than it said to and then the middle was still a little under baked. My husband loved it and said it was a keeper! Read More
Denise K
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2020
This is so easy. I had some fresh berries and decided to try a cobbler. It was amazing. Read More
Kevin
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2021
Decent taste, but it took way longer to bake. I would try closer to 50 to 55 minutes. Secondly, try using wax paper in your dish first as it's somewhat hard to get out. Read More
Marcia
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2020
So easy a child could make it . It was delicious, no changes needed. will try it with blueberries too. I didn't have an 11 x 7" baking dish so I used my club aluminium frying pan, it worked swell. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Doris Swann Fink
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
I did not change this recipe, I made it exactly the way it was written. I will definitely make it again. Quite delicious! Read More
