Jalapeno-Cheddar Pork Chops

Rating: 3.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Crunchy breaded jalapeno and Cheddar tender pork chops with a delicious hint of lime!

By zozobean04

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Whisk egg in a shallow bowl. Combine flour and pepper in another shallow bowl. Mix Cheddar cheese, jalapeno chips, and lime zest in a third bowl.

  • Toss pork chops in the flour to coat. Shake off excess, then dunk in egg. Coat chops in the chip and cheese mixture.

  • Heat oil and margarine in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Fry each pork chop until browned on the outside, 2 minutes per side. Transfer chops to a baking dish or foil-lined baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork is no longer pink in the center, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 176.8mg; sodium 254.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2019
I really loved the flavor combo in these. They were not spicy at all so don't let that scare you off. My chops were thick and still got a little overdone so I recommend checking that after 20 minutes. This is a great recipe for chops and one I will use again. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Acework
Rating: 1 stars
09/19/2019
God awful flavorless stuck to my pan. Read More
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2019
I really loved the flavor combo in these. They were not spicy at all so don't let that scare you off. My chops were thick and still got a little overdone so I recommend checking that after 20 minutes. This is a great recipe for chops and one I will use again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mukit Rahman
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2019
"Crunchy breaded jalapeno and Cheddar tender pork chops with a delicious hint of lime!" Read More
Helpful
(1)
puppypawsmn
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2020
We’ve used version in place of pork but these are our whole families favorite, we place chopped up jalapeños on top too! Read More
Advertisement
Sandra DeLoach
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2020
We LOVED this! It looked and tasted wonderful! Didn't make any changes -- had very thick pork chops and they were juicy and perfectly cooked at 25 minutes. The lime zest added a great flavor. Thank you Read More
Frances Smith
Rating: 3 stars
06/05/2021
Pretty good, but honestly the cheddar you wrap it with on the outside doesn't come through or add flavor once cooked. The jalapeno chips though . . . that is a true inspiration and has given me new ideas for cooking projects to come. I recommend adding a fresh jalapeno to the final product to compliment the subtle flavor of the chips that are used to make the pork chop coating. Also - don't wrap in aluminum foil when in the oven! I did and it tore off a lot of the breading mixture when these were done cooking. Read More
Yancando
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2019
Very nice. I made adjustments to cooking time since my chops weren’t so thick. I also didn’t add the cheese until after the chips were fried and baked. I added some diced jalapeños before baking. We like them! Read More
Advertisement
Michele Lynn
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2019
This was good although there wasn’t nearly enough spice for me. Next time I’ll try to add some additional spice to it. It was also difficult to cook it without the cheese sticking to the pan. Read More
Acework
Rating: 1 stars
09/19/2019
God awful flavorless stuck to my pan. Read More
kwallyz
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2020
It was good. I had relatively thin pork chops about an inch thick and by 25 minutes in the oven they were overdone. I would recommend 20 minutes baking next time. I was surprised that the "breading" had a good lime and cheese flavor. Easy to make. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022