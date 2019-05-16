Jalapeno-Cheddar Pork Chops

I really loved the flavor combo in these. They were not spicy at all so don't let that scare you off. My chops were thick and still got a little overdone so I recommend checking that after 20 minutes. This is a great recipe for chops and one I will use again.
"Crunchy breaded jalapeno and Cheddar tender pork chops with a delicious hint of lime!"
We’ve used version in place of pork but these are our whole families favorite, we place chopped up jalapeños on top too!
We LOVED this! It looked and tasted wonderful! Didn't make any changes -- had very thick pork chops and they were juicy and perfectly cooked at 25 minutes. The lime zest added a great flavor. Thank you
Pretty good, but honestly the cheddar you wrap it with on the outside doesn't come through or add flavor once cooked. The jalapeno chips though . . . that is a true inspiration and has given me new ideas for cooking projects to come. I recommend adding a fresh jalapeno to the final product to compliment the subtle flavor of the chips that are used to make the pork chop coating. Also - don't wrap in aluminum foil when in the oven! I did and it tore off a lot of the breading mixture when these were done cooking.
Very nice. I made adjustments to cooking time since my chops weren’t so thick. I also didn’t add the cheese until after the chips were fried and baked. I added some diced jalapeños before baking. We like them!
This was good although there wasn’t nearly enough spice for me. Next time I’ll try to add some additional spice to it. It was also difficult to cook it without the cheese sticking to the pan.
God awful flavorless stuck to my pan.
It was good. I had relatively thin pork chops about an inch thick and by 25 minutes in the oven they were overdone. I would recommend 20 minutes baking next time. I was surprised that the "breading" had a good lime and cheese flavor. Easy to make.