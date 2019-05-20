Quick Tamale Hash

The best and easiest way to use leftover or dry tamales without extra work or ingredients. I use pork or chicken tamales, but any savory tamales will work.  If I feel like it, I serve them with a fried egg on top.

By gem

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chopped tamales and fry until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and season with salt; cover and cook until tamales are soft, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 470.3mg. Full Nutrition
