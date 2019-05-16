Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

Using the sous vide method to make chicken not only makes it extremely juicy, it'll be the most tender chicken you've ever had! Keeping the skin on ensures you won't overcook the chicken when you sear it in the pan. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 F or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking at lower temperatures.

By France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
1 hr 52 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water and place a sous vide immersion cooker into the water. Set temperature to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees Celsius) according to manufacturer's directions.

  • Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika together in a small bowl and set aside.

  • Place chicken thighs, skin side down, on a cutting board and carefully remove bone and any excess fat and flaps of skin. Sprinkle seasoning over both sides of chicken, rubbing some under the skin. Tuck in sides of chicken thighs back into original thigh shape. Place chicken into 1 large or 2 small vacuum bags. Seal using a vacuum sealer.

  • Place bags into the water and set timer for 1 1/2 hours. When timer is up, remove chicken from bag and pat dry completely with paper towels.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat and sear chicken, skin side down, until nicely browned, about 1 minute. Move chicken around the skillet using tongs, holding the chicken up against the side of the skillet to get an even brown color on all edges. Remove from heat and let sit for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to use your favorite seasonings; the method stays the same.

If you don't own a vacuum sealer, you may use zip-top plastic bags. To seal your bags, slowly lower the zip-top bag into the water, letting the water pressure force the air out of the bag, then seal closed.

For further information on safe chicken temperature, you can search online for "sous vide cooking chicken pasteurization." You can leave the chicken in for longer than 1.5 hours. It will not overcook, as it will not go above the set water temperature. Do not go longer than 4 hours, as the meat texture and flavor starts to change at that point.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 128.2mg; sodium 302.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

