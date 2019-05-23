Healthy Chocolate-Coconut Banana Muffins

This muffin recipe is made with whole wheat flour, maple syrup instead of sugar, and coconut oil instead of butter for a healthier dairy-free muffin recipe.

By blazinblondie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with coconut oil or line cups with paper liners.

  • Use a fork to mash bananas in a bowl. Blend in egg, coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Stir whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and baking powder together in a separate bowl, making a well in the center. Pour banana mixture into the well and stir until batter is just combined; fold in unsweetened coconut and chocolate chips.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 12g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 157mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
