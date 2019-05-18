Easy Asparagus Casserole

A great easy casserole for the asparagus season. I use any type of pasta and often put extra Cheddar or mozzarella cheese on top.

By Donna Jepson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add asparagus, cover, and steam until tender, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove asparagus and cut into 2-inch pieces.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

  • Combine penne pasta and asparagus in the greased casserole dish. Mix milk, Parmesan cheese, eggs, dill, salt, and pepper in a bowl; pour over asparagus mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is set and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 106.7mg; sodium 253.8mg. Full Nutrition
