Tepache

Tepache is a lightly fermented spicy pineapple drink you can make at home. It is traditionally a street food item from Mexico.

By vegefood

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop pineapple into small segments, including the rind. You can remove the woody core from the segments if you wish. Add to a large container, e.g. a Mason jar with only a flat lid. The container needs to be able to expel the gas that will build up during fermentation, but also needs to be somewhat airtight to prevent the formation of vinegar.

    Advertisement

  • Crush ginger slightly with the side of a knife to open it up. Add ginger, brown sugar, habanero peppers, cinnamon, and water to the container. Stir to combine, cover, and let stand for 2 days in a warm place until mixture slightly fizzy and warm to the touch.

  • Strain mixture through a fine-meshed sieve into fermentation-grade bottles. Cover and store in your refrigerator. Enjoy for up to 1 week. Tepache may continue to carbonate in the bottles while stored and explode if left too long.

Cook's Note:

You can double the batch of tepache by re-adding water and brown sugar to what was left behind in the jars after you emptied the liquid out of them. Wait for two days again and you have a second batch of tepache.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 14.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022