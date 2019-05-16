Instant Pot® Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 762.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 55g 110 %
carbohydrates: 69.1g 22 %
dietary fiber: 7.4g 30 %
sugars: 6.9g
fat: 28.2g 43 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
cholesterol: 136.8mg 46 %
vitamin a iu: 1713.4IU 34 %
niacin equivalents: 30.9mg 238 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 70 %
vitamin c: 16.7mg 28 %
folate: 24.1mcg 6 %
calcium: 140.1mg 14 %
iron: 4.9mg 27 %
magnesium: 61.9mg 22 %
potassium: 800.2mg 22 %
sodium: 1175.8mg 47 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 254
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
