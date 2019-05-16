Instant Pot® Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This chicken tinga is a weeknight-worthy meal because of how fast it is to make. Serve on top of tostadas with toppings of your choice like cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado, etc.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Melt butter and cook onions until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, and chipotle peppers. Mix in chicken and stir to combine. Close and lock the lid.

    Advertisement

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 12 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Season with chili powder, cumin, and salt. Serve on top of tostadas with toppings of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
763 calories; protein 55g; carbohydrates 69.1g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 1175.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022