Idaho Sunrise (Breakfast Baked Potato)

I didn't have any bacon or chives so I instead just did egg potato cheese and I added some sea salt. It was Extremely good and I most likely will make it again.
i baked pot night before and in AM , cut, scooped, and added egg , cooked bacon, cheese, finished w/ chives and plain greek yogurt....used scooped potatoes in salad for lunch ...Yummy
Yes and yes! I introduced the chives after removal from the oven. That s just a personal choice. I prefer chives cool and crisp. It s an easy and tasty recipe. I love it! Thank you!
Great idea. Cook potatoes ahead and let cool so you don't burn your hands. Tastes great. I used twice as much cheese because I forgot and put all the cheese first so I just shredded more. I also cooked 2 strips of bacon so it was more like a real breakfast. I imagine you cooknuse cooked sausage chopped finely! Thanks for the recipe!
This was excellent. The cook time on the potatoes is too long if you have a powerful microwave. 5 to 6 minutes for a large potato should be enough. I pre cooked the bacon slightly, and top mine with salsa before eating.
This can be done so many different way versatile. We didn't have any chives cause not the time of year without buying at grocery store. I'd rather have our own. The biggest thing we weren't sure on was do you fry the bacon fully/partial or not at all? We did fry bacon & egg softly. Hubs put left over potato on top with butter & sour cream. My suggestion is if using large potato use 2 eggs per small can get by with 1. If you do partially fry egg then after scooping out potato but a little butter/marg in before cheese. Then add other ingredients. It can also use more bacon if using a large potato. We decided with the extra potato we'd add marg maybe some garlic powder or fresh garlic bake & have along side. Will try with sausage salsa mushrooms or any other tidbits to try.
So yummy! I used egg whites only and had a side of sour cream and tomatoes. Great lunch idea. Also after cutting the potato lengthwise I baked it along side with shredded cheese and chives on top. Had extra potato and didn t need to waste food.
Made this for an easy lunch yesterday. Very versatile easy to assemble and YUMMY! My husband loved this! I scrambled the eggs instead of simply breaing a whole egg into the potato. I seasoned the interior of the potato with S/P after I scooped it out; also seasoned the egg mixture with S/P and added a splash of milk. Most definitely a keeper.
swiss cheese put on later I like my eggs done added sauteed peppers mushrooms and onions yummm