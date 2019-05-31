Karen's Red Hot Campfire Potatoes
I came up with this recipe on a camping trip in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Potatoes, onions, and bacon are roasted in foil over an open flame. Normally I'd use olive oil, but we were in the mountains and the only source of fat/oil we had was the bacon. Turned out to be a hit and we've been making these ever since.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 251.2mg. Full Nutrition