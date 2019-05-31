Karen's Red Hot Campfire Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars

We've had some mean storms roll through this Spring leaving us with a bunch of downed trees that we burn in the fire pit. I saw this recipe and thought it would be fun to throw together while the fire was already going. Made exactly as written and this turned out excellent. Spicy but excellent. The only thing I did not care for was the finished bacon. It gave the potatoes and onions great flavor but it was too floppy to eat on its own so I discarded it. Not a complete waste but next time I will only use a couple of slices to get the flavor so there is less to discard. Regardless this recipe is excellent and I highly recommend it for our next camping trip. Go easy on the red pepper flakes if you are sensitive to heat.