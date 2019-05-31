Karen's Red Hot Campfire Potatoes

I came up with this recipe on a camping trip in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Potatoes, onions, and bacon are roasted in foil over an open flame. Normally I'd use olive oil, but we were in the mountains and the only source of fat/oil we had was the bacon. Turned out to be a hit and we've been making these ever since.

By Karen K.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Build a campfire and allow the fire to burn until hot.

  • Cross two 1 1/2-foot long pieces of aluminum foil so the centers are overlapping. Place 3 strips of bacon in the center of the foil.

  • Combine potatoes, onion, red pepper flakes, and chili powder in a bowl. Season generously with salt and pepper. Place potato mixture on top of the bacon slices and top with the remaining bacon slices.

  • Fold the opposite ends of the foil inward to create a packet, making sure that all open spaces are sealed.

  • Throw the packet directly on the campfire. Cook, turning as needed so the contents do not burn, until potatoes are tender and edges of the foil blacken, 45 to 60 minutes. Open packet very carefully.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 251.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2019
We've had some mean storms roll through this Spring leaving us with a bunch of downed trees that we burn in the fire pit. I saw this recipe and thought it would be fun to throw together while the fire was already going. Made exactly as written and this turned out excellent. Spicy but excellent. The only thing I did not care for was the finished bacon. It gave the potatoes and onions great flavor but it was too floppy to eat on its own so I discarded it. Not a complete waste but next time I will only use a couple of slices to get the flavor so there is less to discard. Regardless this recipe is excellent and I highly recommend it for our next camping trip. Go easy on the red pepper flakes if you are sensitive to heat. Read More
