Grilled Potato Slices

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Large slices of baking potatoes that are lightly brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Mrs. Dash®, and grilled to perfection. A delicious alternative to your plain baked potato! Works great on indoor or outdoor grills.

By Angela Barnes Hopkins

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 large potatoes
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cut a small slice off the bottom of each potato to prevent them from rolling back and forth on the cutting board. Slice potatoes into 1/4-inch slices on the widest side.

  • Lay slices flat on a large cookie sheet. Lightly brush one side with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle with seasoning.

  • Place potatoes on the hot grill, seasoned side-down. Brush with remaining tablespoon oil and sprinkle seasoning over the second side. Close lid and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 6.9g; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2019
These were simple to make and would go great with any grilled meat. I will make these often this summer. Read More
John B
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2019
I used butter-flavored oil spray and used Old Bay with minced (dried) onions. I grilled for 7 mins per side and it turned out pretty well. I might try a different spice mix next time. It was good but didn’t knock me off my feet, so 4/5. I might actually try marinading next time. Read More
E. Keiyona Thomas
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2019
Nice variation on bakers no butter needed! Thanks for posting Read More
Corn Chopper
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2019
Quick easy and delicious. Grilled two minutes a side to form a crisp and finished on indirect heat. Served with sour cream and diced green onions. This is a good choice with burgers or bratwurst. Read More
