Oven-Baked Potato Slices

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I created this recipe by accident. After already starting dinner one night I realized I didn't have enough potatoes on hand to make mashed, so I improvised and came up with these baked potato slices. It's quick and easy and they are delicious. Just line your cookie sheet with nonstick foil and clean up is a snap! Enjoy!

By Jodster

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes, garlic powder, black pepper, celery seed, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt into a zip-top bag. Shake to coat evenly.

  • Pour entire contents of bag onto a large baking sheet and spread evenly. Drizzle with olive oil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes reach desired crispness, turning frequently to brown evenly, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven. Let cool slightly and pour into a serving dish.

Cook's Note:

Alternatively, you may layer potatoes on a cookie sheet, drizzle olive oil over them, and then sprinkle with seasoning and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 13.7g; sodium 110.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2019
Made as written and at 45 minutes I ended up with oven baked potato chips that were crispy and full of flavor. While not a side dish as I had intended them to be, they were excellent actually. If you are looking for a side dish to go with a dinner I recommend reducing the cook time so that you don't end up with chips. For me, I will let them go 45 minutes and use this recipe to make potato chips because they were that good. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

teatheresa
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2020
They were tasty, but I had lots of problems with this recipe: I first tried the shaker bag options and just wasn't getting a good coating and four potatoes requires doing this over and over again because that is a lot of potato for one food storage bag. So then I switched to laying them on the foiled baking sheet before sprinkling with seasoning and oil. Well the potatoes stuck something fierce - what a mess. Read More
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2019
Made as written and at 45 minutes I ended up with oven baked potato chips that were crispy and full of flavor. While not a side dish as I had intended them to be, they were excellent actually. If you are looking for a side dish to go with a dinner I recommend reducing the cook time so that you don't end up with chips. For me, I will let them go 45 minutes and use this recipe to make potato chips because they were that good. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Angela Kinnard
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2020
Easy and better than frying them Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dana Hickman
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2020
delicious Read More
Advertisement
Jacob Shupe
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2020
These are always good. My mother made them all the time for us 30 years ago. Read More
Robbie Meredith
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2021
Great recipe for potato chips. I doubled it and used 3 potatoes. I didn't have any celery seeds, but used onion powder and they came out very well. Read More
Mindy Knight
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2021
I made these along with the baked crispy and tender chicken thighs also found here. I used the spice mix from the chicken recipe on these as well (which is nearly the same as spices used on this recipe). I cut the slices about 1/4" thick..sprinkled olive oil on the taters and then put the seasoning on top of that. Baked for about an hour or so. Amazing!!!! Will make these again and again!! Read More
Advertisement
John Netter
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2021
Easy to make and delicious. Read More
KBJR
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2019
These potatoes were excellent! Nothing else to say. Read More
Purvis1985
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2020
I wanted to do something different so I tried this. They still feel a little hard like they’re not cooked. Maybe next time I try it I’ll need to put a little bit of water in the pan instead of oil. There was one ingredient that I didn’t have so I just used the others. Any suggestions for this would be great. Read More
teatheresa
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2020
They were tasty, but I had lots of problems with this recipe: I first tried the shaker bag options and just wasn't getting a good coating and four potatoes requires doing this over and over again because that is a lot of potato for one food storage bag. So then I switched to laying them on the foiled baking sheet before sprinkling with seasoning and oil. Well the potatoes stuck something fierce - what a mess. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022