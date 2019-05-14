Oven-Baked Potato Slices

Made as written and at 45 minutes I ended up with oven baked potato chips that were crispy and full of flavor. While not a side dish as I had intended them to be, they were excellent actually. If you are looking for a side dish to go with a dinner I recommend reducing the cook time so that you don't end up with chips. For me, I will let them go 45 minutes and use this recipe to make potato chips because they were that good.
Easy and better than frying them
These are always good. My mother made them all the time for us 30 years ago.
Great recipe for potato chips. I doubled it and used 3 potatoes. I didn't have any celery seeds, but used onion powder and they came out very well.
I made these along with the baked crispy and tender chicken thighs also found here. I used the spice mix from the chicken recipe on these as well (which is nearly the same as spices used on this recipe). I cut the slices about 1/4" thick..sprinkled olive oil on the taters and then put the seasoning on top of that. Baked for about an hour or so. Amazing!!!! Will make these again and again!!
Easy to make and delicious.
These potatoes were excellent! Nothing else to say.
I wanted to do something different so I tried this. They still feel a little hard like they’re not cooked. Maybe next time I try it I’ll need to put a little bit of water in the pan instead of oil. There was one ingredient that I didn’t have so I just used the others. Any suggestions for this would be great.
They were tasty, but I had lots of problems with this recipe: I first tried the shaker bag options and just wasn't getting a good coating and four potatoes requires doing this over and over again because that is a lot of potato for one food storage bag. So then I switched to laying them on the foiled baking sheet before sprinkling with seasoning and oil. Well the potatoes stuck something fierce - what a mess.