Oven-Baked Potato Slices

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Made as written and at 45 minutes I ended up with oven baked potato chips that were crispy and full of flavor. While not a side dish as I had intended them to be, they were excellent actually. If you are looking for a side dish to go with a dinner I recommend reducing the cook time so that you don't end up with chips. For me, I will let them go 45 minutes and use this recipe to make potato chips because they were that good. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and better than frying them Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars delicious

Rating: 5 stars These are always good. My mother made them all the time for us 30 years ago.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe for potato chips. I doubled it and used 3 potatoes. I didn't have any celery seeds, but used onion powder and they came out very well.

Rating: 5 stars I made these along with the baked crispy and tender chicken thighs also found here. I used the spice mix from the chicken recipe on these as well (which is nearly the same as spices used on this recipe). I cut the slices about 1/4" thick..sprinkled olive oil on the taters and then put the seasoning on top of that. Baked for about an hour or so. Amazing!!!! Will make these again and again!!

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and delicious.

Rating: 5 stars These potatoes were excellent! Nothing else to say.

Rating: 3 stars I wanted to do something different so I tried this. They still feel a little hard like they’re not cooked. Maybe next time I try it I’ll need to put a little bit of water in the pan instead of oil. There was one ingredient that I didn’t have so I just used the others. Any suggestions for this would be great.